EZCORP: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.75% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $178,135,000 declined by 19.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $194,630,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.96

Company's 52-week low was at $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 3.04%

Company Description

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are US Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and other international. US Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from the merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.