Recap: Kimball Electronics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) were unchaged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 130.77% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $320,604,000 up by 4.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $308,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $21.66

Company's 52-week low was at $9.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.08%

Company Profile

Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers.