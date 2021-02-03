Market Overview

Recap: TrueBlue Q4 Earnings

February 03, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.38% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $518,634,000 decreased by 12.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,080,000.

Outlook

TrueBlue hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.trueblue.com%2F&eventid=2943595&sessionid=1&key=71C551F6FE4B9B5C554265B8A7443728&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $23.04

52-week low: $12.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.16%

Company Profile

TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions. The company's reportable segments include PeopleReady offers industrial staffing services. PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider services. It generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.

 

