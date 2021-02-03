Recap: Intevac Q4 Earnings

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) moved lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 77.27% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $28,576,000 declined by 19.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Intevac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac20210203/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.95

52-week low: $3.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.94%

Company Overview

Intevac Inc is active in the electronic components industry. It provides vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The company designs manufacture, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. The company is mainly comprised of two segments; Thin-film equipment and Photonics. Most of its revenue is generated from the Thin-film equipment segment, which deals with the manufacture of complex capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks.