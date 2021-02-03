CSG Systems International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.16% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $260,487,000 higher by 2.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $231,130,000.

Guidance

CSG Systems International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CSG Systems International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.csgi.com%2F&eventid=2942021&sessionid=1&key=E08594FE6FB6B7C7338D1F9038D8148E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $54.92

Company's 52-week low was at $36.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.03%

Company Profile

CSG Systems International Inc. is a provider of business support solutions for the communications industry. Its solutions include cable and satellite care and billing, content management and monetization, convergent rating and billing, mediation and data management, and wholesale settlement and routing. They help companies with transaction-centric models to manage operations by capturing and managing revenue associated with large transaction volumes. The company derives revenue from software license agreements and professional services. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.