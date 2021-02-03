Central Garden & Pet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) moved higher by 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 462.50% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $592,230,000 higher by 22.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $548,800,000.

Guidance

Central Garden & Pet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cent/mediaframe/42966/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $41.10

52-week low: $21.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.46%

Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is a marketer and producer of branded products in the United States. The company makes branded products and acts as a third-party distributor to the pet and lawn and garden supply industries. The company is segmented into pet and garden. The company's pet segment consists of various products and accessories for cats, dogs, birds, small animals, and specialty pets. The pet segment generates the largest proportion of group revenue. The company's garden segment engages in the manufacturing, designing, and distributing of lawn and garden products to national and regional retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers.