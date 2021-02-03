PayPal Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.58% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $6,116,000,000 higher by 23.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PayPal Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pypl.com%2F&eventid=2947437&sessionid=1&key=019D31E573C32A3BAA15D5795B7E6E63®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $254.39

Company's 52-week low was at $82.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.25%

Company Overview

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had over 300 million active accounts at the end of 2019, including 20 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.