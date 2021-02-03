Earnings Outlook for Standex International

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Standex International's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Standex International will report earnings of $1.0 per share on revenue of $153.41 million. Standex International reported a per-share profit of $1.03 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $190.59 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 2.91%. Sales would be down 19.51% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.47 0.90 1.01 EPS Actual 0.96 0.65 0.96 1.03 Revenue Estimate 142.42 M 137.99 M 153.23 M 193.68 M Revenue Actual 151.29 M 139.39 M 155.47 M 190.59 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International were trading at $85.8 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Standex International is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.