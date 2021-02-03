Earnings Outlook for National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Sell-side analysts expect National Fuel Gas's EPS to be near $0.98 on sales of $532.68 million. In the same quarter last year, National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $444.19 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 2.97%. Sales would be up 19.92% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.47 0.97 0.97 EPS Actual 0.40 0.57 0.97 1.01 Revenue Estimate 351.36 M 380.98 M 600.75 M 529.93 M Revenue Actual 287.99 M 323.02 M 491.10 M 444.19 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. National Fuel Gas is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.