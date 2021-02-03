Century Communities Earnings Preview

On Thursday, February 04, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Century Communities reporting earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $942.35 million. Century Communities EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.5. Sales were $792.54 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 20.67%. Revenue would be up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Century Communities's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.69 0.64 1.27 EPS Actual 1.48 1.21 0.80 1.50 Revenue Estimate 709.49 M 572.69 M 544.90 M 743.00 M Revenue Actual 794.36 M 776.44 M 602.61 M 792.54 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities were trading at $49.42 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Century Communities is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.