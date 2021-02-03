Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Gogo's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 9:36am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) earned $22.22 million, a 140.82% increase from the preceding quarter. Gogo's sales decreased to $66.53 million, a 31.16% change since Q2. Gogo collected $96.64 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $54.43 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Gogo's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Gogo posted an ROCE of -0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Gogo, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Gogo reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.77/share.

 

Related Articles (GOGO)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Gogo
JPMorgan Says Gogo's Stock 'More Than Fully Valued' After Flying Higher By 39%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2021
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com