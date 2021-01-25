Earnings Preview for Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Luther Burbank's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Luther Burbank reporting earnings of $0.27 per share on sales of $37.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Luther Burbank reported EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $33.98 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.73% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 8.9% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.17 0.21 0.24 EPS Actual 0.27 0.18 0.14 0.22 Revenue Estimate 35.63 M 33.73 M 34.57 M 34.23 M Revenue Actual 36.70 M 33.82 M 32.91 M 33.98 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Luther Burbank were trading at $10.47 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Luther Burbank is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.