Renasant's Earnings: A Preview

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's look at Renasant's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Renasant management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.59 on revenue of $168.52 million. In the same quarter last year, Renasant reported EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $146.77 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 10.61%. Revenue would be have grown 14.82% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.31 0.54 0.66 EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.20 0.66 Revenue Estimate 168.70 M 153.74 M 144.36 M 148.31 M Revenue Actual 177.21 M 169.95 M 144.17 M 146.77 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant were trading at $38.35 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Renasant is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.