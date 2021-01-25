Earnings Outlook For Peoples Bancorp

On Tuesday, January 26, Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Peoples Bancorp is included in the following report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Peoples Bancorp reporting earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $52.15 million. Peoples Bancorp earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.73 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $52.28 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.48% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 0.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.13 0.56 0.68 EPS Actual 0.51 0.23 -0.04 0.73 Revenue Estimate 51.15 M 51.34 M 51.73 M 51.52 M Revenue Actual 51.89 M 49.52 M 50.37 M 52.28 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp were trading at $31.38 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Peoples Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.