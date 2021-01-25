Earnings Preview: Capital One Financial

On Tuesday, January 26, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Capital One Financial earnings of $2.86 per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.97 billion, according to the consensus estimate. Capital One Financial reported a profit of $2.49 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.43 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.86% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 6.15% on a year-over-year basis. Capital One Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.01 -1.46 0.59 2.28 EPS Actual 5.06 -2.21 -3.01 2.25 Revenue Estimate 6.70 B 6.83 B 7.26 B 7.34 B Revenue Actual 7.38 B 6.56 B 7.25 B 7.43 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial were trading at $105.42 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.