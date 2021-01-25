Earnings Preview for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Advanced Micro Devices analysts model for earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $3.02 billion. In the same quarter last year, Advanced Micro Devices announced EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $2.13 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 46.87% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 41.98% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.16 0.18 0.31 EPS Actual 0.41 0.18 0.18 0.32 Revenue Estimate 2.56 B 1.86 B 1.78 B 2.11 B Revenue Actual 2.80 B 1.93 B 1.79 B 2.13 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were trading at $92.79 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.