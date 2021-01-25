5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 8.9 Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) - P/E: 5.83 Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 6.37 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 4.48 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 9.73

Momo's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.44, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.43. Momo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Otelco reported earnings per share at 0.36, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.42. Otelco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Jiayin Gr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.03 in Q2 and is now 0.06. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.09 in Q2 to 1.75 now. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turkcell Iletisim has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.08, which has increased by 33.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.