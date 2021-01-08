Earnings Outlook for Limoneira

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, January 11. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Limoneira's loss per share to be near $0.21 on sales of $29.19 million. In the same quarter last year, Limoneira reported EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $36.48 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 12.5%. Sales would be down 19.97% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.04 -0.2 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.08 -0.3 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 46.50 M 40.70 M 43.05 M 31.47 M Revenue Actual 53.56 M 39.57 M 41.66 M 36.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $17.45 as of January 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Limoneira is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.