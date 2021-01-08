Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P/E Ratio Insights for Pfizer

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:

 

 

In the current market session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is trading at $37.27, after a 0.55% increase. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 9.37%, and in the past year, by 0.18%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 33.66%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Pharmaceuticals stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Pfizer Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 38.26 of the Pharmaceuticals industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Kuehne + Nagel Lands Global Logistics Deal For Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Analyzing Pfizer's Unusual Options Activity
Sarepta Falls 50% To 10-Month Low After DMD Gene Therapy Study Misses Primary Endpoint
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Pfizer Study Shows Vaccine Efficacious Against COVID-19 Variant
Moderna Hires Amgen Executive As Chief Commercial Officer To Bolster Vaccine Marketing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com