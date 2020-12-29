5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) - P/E: 0.52 MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) - P/E: 9.88 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - P/E: 9.25 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.06 Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 8.73

O2Micro Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.03. O2Micro Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

MIND C.T.I. has been featured as a value stock. MIND C.T.I.'s Q3 EPS sits at 0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.0%, which has decreased by 0.36% from 11.36% in the previous quarter.

Intel's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.11, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.62%, which has increased by 0.38% from 2.24% last quarter.

Inpixon's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.13, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.21. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Synnex's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.33, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.83. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.26%, which has decreased by 0.74% from last quarter's yield of 2.0%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.