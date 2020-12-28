5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) - P/E: 0.75 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) - P/E: 2.65 Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) - P/E: 9.26 Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) - P/E: 6.15 Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) - P/E: 0.21

Most recently, RAPT Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.6, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.51. RAPT Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at -0.69, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.65. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Triple-S Management reported earnings per share at 0.61, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.76. Triple-S Management does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenlane Holdings's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.46. Greenlane Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Jaguar Health has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.21, which has increased by 52.27% compared to Q2, which was -0.44. Jaguar Health does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.