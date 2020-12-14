A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) - P/E: 7.13 Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) - P/E: 5.48 IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) - P/E: 1.52 Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) - P/E: 7.3 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) - P/E: 7.2

Equity Commonwealth looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Piedmont Office Realty has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.48, which has decreased by 2.04% compared to Q2, which was 0.49. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.92%, which has increased by 1.68% from last quarter’s yield of 5.24%.

This quarter, IRSA Propiedades experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.17 in Q3 and is now 2.21. IRSA Propiedades does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kimco Realty reported earnings per share at 0.25, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.24. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.4%, which has increased by 1.06% from 3.34% in the previous quarter.

Comstock Holding Co saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.