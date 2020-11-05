Progyny: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $98,928,000 rose by 61.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,590,000.
Looking Ahead
Progyny hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 05, 2020
Time: 04:45 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm7d7u3t
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $36.50
52-week low: $15.59
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.45%
Company Description
Progyny Inc is a United States based company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries.
Posted-In: Earnings