Why MetLife's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its priced target from $47 to $49.

MetLife--once a mutual company before the 2000 demutualization--is the largest life insurer in the U.S. by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial services products. Outside the United States, MetLife operates in Japan and more than 40 countries in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East.

MetLife shares were trading up 5.45% at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.28 and a 52-week low of $22.85.