Recap: Becton, Dickinson Q4 Earnings

Shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.71% over the past year to $2.79, which beat the estimate of $2.52.

Revenue of $4,784,000,000 higher by 4.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,480,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.40 and $12.60.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jkuhzjuq

Technicals

52-week high: $286.72

52-week low: $197.75

Price action over last quarter: down 7.65%

Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.