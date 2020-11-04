Recap: Monroe Capital Q3 Earnings
Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) rose 0.46% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 22.86% over the past year to $0.27, which were in line with the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $13,385,000 declined by 22.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,470,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $12.10
52-week low: $3.56
Price action over last quarter: down 6.55%
Company Description
Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $3-35 million, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.
