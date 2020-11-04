Flexion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to ($0.50), which beat the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $23,664,000 up by 8.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,480,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Flexion Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.98

Company's 52-week low was at $5.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.78%

Company Overview

Flexion Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies. The company specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions beginning with osteoarthritis. The products offered by company are zilretta which is used for enhancing clinical effect of intra articular corticosteroid treatment.