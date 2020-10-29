Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2020

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.15 million.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.98 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $107.11 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $296.45 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $484.67 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $157.35 million.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $24.73 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $145.99 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $893.75 million.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $152.92 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $119.75 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $716.36 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $645.74 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.24 million.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $236.75 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $32.57 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.87 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $282.90 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $491.35 million.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $408.60 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $28.44 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $46.07 million.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $240.23 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $218.55 million.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $965.51 million.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $315.27 million.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $77.51 million.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.90 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $252.62 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $579.89 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $671.76 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $90.85 million.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.08 million.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $156.05 million.

• Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $17.81 million.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $653.22 million.

• Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $312.65 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $817.12 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $192.63 million.

• Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $107.56 million.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XTNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $16.03 million.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $627.10 million.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $183.68 million.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $623.05 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $233.33 million.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $87.07 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $95.91 million.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $326.67 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.24 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aarons Holdings (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $198.93 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $54.52 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $517.91 million.

• Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $60.69 million.

• Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $669.45 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $543.79 million.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $145.17 million.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $107.37 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $715.58 million.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

• GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $580.53 million.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $688.61 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $547.12 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $511.64 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $291.73 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.78 million.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $112.00 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $236.78 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $32.95 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $705.31 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $446.63 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $266.04 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $377.88 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $619.40 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $394.63 million.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $869.17 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $761.05 million.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $345.65 million.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $120.24 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $104.86 million.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $175.18 million.

• Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $227.67 million.

• US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $387.88 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $206.73 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $540.59 million.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $7.56 million.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.60 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion.

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $142.21 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $497.80 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $64.16 billion.

• Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.00 million.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $327.50 million.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $135.75 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.28 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $570.58 million.

• Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $487.83 million.

• Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $462.99 million.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $202.35 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.45 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $560.00 thousand.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $450.39 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $214.16 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.60 million.

• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $74.64 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $800.24 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $77.35 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $60.48 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $83.73 million.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.06 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.01 million.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $189.29 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $197.79 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.42 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.06 million.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $641.59 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $323.00 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $225.01 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $112.18 million.

• Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.83 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $374.36 million.

• Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $261.40 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $375.74 million.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $699.03 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $500.67 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $125.62 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $50.77 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $126.53 million.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.63 million.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.25 per share on revenue of $92.48 billion.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $258.09 million.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $16.72 billion.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.84 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $701.86 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $461.98 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $142.77 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $24.52 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.80 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $221.25 million.

• BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $105.10 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $265.06 million.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.69 per share on revenue of $415.56 million.

• CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $273.81 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.30 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $368.70 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $28.60 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $514.21 million.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $349.12 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $756.25 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $258.13 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.61 million.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $249.69 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.90 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $541.50 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $978.44 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $87.82 million.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $630.35 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.06 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $144.32 million.

• Evans Bancorp, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $20.83 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $119.95 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $93.77 million.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $19.73 billion.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $356.55 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $33.17 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.38 million.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.89 million.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $101.88 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $639.02 million.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.09 per share on revenue of $42.73 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.18 per share on revenue of $42.77 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.20 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $225.81 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $187.66 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $69.28 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $877.71 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $715.91 million.

• Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $180.73 million.

• Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ISDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $200.65 million.

• Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $112.47 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $62.73 million.

• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.91 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $31.62 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $92.64 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $36.40 million.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $421.79 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $343.69 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $151.65 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $38.57 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $388.00 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $305.04 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $532.88 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.18 million.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.40 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $256.11 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $499.07 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $81.28 million.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $251.43 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $90.03 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $76.38 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.96 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $802.50 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.88 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $85.55 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $184.23 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $448.28 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $309.91 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $360.36 million.

• South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $367.61 million.

• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $582.65 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $142.42 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $440.49 million.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $204.70 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $766.72 million.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $65.75 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.66 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $325.58 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $222.26 million.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $253.74 million.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAN)

Nvidia CEO Says Paying 'An Arm And A Leg' For Rival Chipmaker Arm Is Well Worth It
Weakness Spreads Through Every Sector, With FAANG Stocks Down 3% To 5% Ahead Of Earnings
Apple Reports Earnings Amid iPhone 12 Rollout, Investors Continue Eyeing Big Tech's Leadership
Apple Notches Record iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Preorders In India
Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter In Spotlight Today As CEOs Testify On Capitol Hill
Earnings Preview for Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings Pre-Market Outlook Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.