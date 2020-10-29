Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.15 million.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.98 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $107.11 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $296.45 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $484.67 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $157.35 million.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $24.73 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $145.99 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $893.75 million.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $152.92 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $119.75 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $716.36 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $645.74 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.24 million.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $236.75 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $32.57 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.87 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $282.90 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $491.35 million.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $408.60 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $28.44 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $46.07 million.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $240.23 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $218.55 million.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $965.51 million.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $315.27 million.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $77.51 million.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.90 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $252.62 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $579.89 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $671.76 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $90.85 million.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.08 million.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $156.05 million.

• Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $17.81 million.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $653.22 million.

• Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $312.65 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $817.12 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $192.63 million.

• Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $107.56 million.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XTNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $16.03 million.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $627.10 million.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $183.68 million.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $623.05 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $233.33 million.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $87.07 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $95.91 million.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $326.67 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.24 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aarons Holdings (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $198.93 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $54.52 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $517.91 million.

• Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $60.69 million.

• Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $669.45 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $543.79 million.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $145.17 million.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $107.37 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $715.58 million.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

• GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $580.53 million.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $688.61 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $547.12 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $511.64 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $291.73 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.78 million.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $112.00 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $236.78 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $32.95 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $705.31 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $446.63 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $266.04 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $377.88 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $619.40 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $394.63 million.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $869.17 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $761.05 million.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $345.65 million.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $120.24 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $104.86 million.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $175.18 million.

• Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $227.67 million.

• US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $387.88 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $206.73 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $540.59 million.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $7.56 million.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.60 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion.

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $142.21 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $497.80 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $64.16 billion.

• Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.00 million.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $327.50 million.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $135.75 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.28 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $570.58 million.

• Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $487.83 million.

• Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $462.99 million.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $202.35 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.45 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $560.00 thousand.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $450.39 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $214.16 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.60 million.

• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $74.64 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $800.24 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $77.35 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $60.48 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $83.73 million.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.06 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.01 million.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $189.29 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $197.79 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.42 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.06 million.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $641.59 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $323.00 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $225.01 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $112.18 million.

• Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.83 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $374.36 million.

• Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $261.40 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $375.74 million.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $699.03 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $500.67 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $125.62 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $50.77 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $126.53 million.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.63 million.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.25 per share on revenue of $92.48 billion.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $258.09 million.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $16.72 billion.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.84 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $701.86 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $461.98 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $142.77 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $24.52 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.80 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $221.25 million.

• BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $105.10 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $265.06 million.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.69 per share on revenue of $415.56 million.

• CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $273.81 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.30 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $368.70 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $28.60 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $514.21 million.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $349.12 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $756.25 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $258.13 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.61 million.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $249.69 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.90 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $541.50 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $978.44 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $87.82 million.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $630.35 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.06 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $144.32 million.

• Evans Bancorp, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $20.83 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $119.95 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $93.77 million.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $19.73 billion.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $356.55 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $33.17 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.38 million.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.89 million.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $101.88 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $639.02 million.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.09 per share on revenue of $42.73 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.18 per share on revenue of $42.77 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.20 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $225.81 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $187.66 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $69.28 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $877.71 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $715.91 million.

• Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $180.73 million.

• Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ISDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $200.65 million.

• Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $112.47 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $62.73 million.

• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.91 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $31.62 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $92.64 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $36.40 million.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $421.79 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $343.69 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $151.65 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $38.57 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $388.00 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $305.04 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $532.88 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.18 million.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.40 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $256.11 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $499.07 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $81.28 million.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $251.43 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $90.03 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $76.38 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.96 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $802.50 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.88 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $85.55 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $184.23 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $448.28 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $309.91 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $360.36 million.

• South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $367.61 million.

• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $582.65 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $142.42 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $440.49 million.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $204.70 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $766.72 million.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $65.75 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.66 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $325.58 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $222.26 million.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $253.74 million.