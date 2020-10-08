Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: McDonald's

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 10:09am   Comments
Share:

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) posted Q2 earnings of $961.10 million, an increase from Q1 of 43.25%. Sales dropped to $3.76 billion, a 20.21% decrease between quarters. In Q1, McDonald's earned $1.69 billion, and total sales reached $4.71 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in McDonald's’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, McDonald's posted an ROCE of -0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows McDonald's is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For McDonald's, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

McDonald's reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.66/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.74/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
McDonald's, Domino's Not Immune To COVID-19 Pandemic In Q3
McDonald's Setting the Tone Early As Strong Same-Store Sales Hint At Folks Going Back To Work
Thursday's Market Minute: Pizza Party
McDonald's Menu Shakeup: New Bakery Items, J Balvin Meal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com