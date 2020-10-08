Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $828.40 million.

• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $952.97 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $439.89 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.