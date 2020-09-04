Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: UnitedHealth Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Share:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) posted Q2 earnings of $8.90 billion, an increase from Q1 of 92.18%. Sales dropped to $62.14 billion, a 3.54% decrease between quarters. In Q1, UnitedHealth Group brought in $64.42 billion in sales but only earned $4.63 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in UnitedHealth Group’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, UnitedHealth Group posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For UnitedHealth Group, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Recap

UnitedHealth Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $7.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $5.18/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNH)

3 Top-Performing Active-Equity Funds From Schwab In 2020
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shake Shack, Corning And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Return On Capital Employed Overview: UnitedHealth Group
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com