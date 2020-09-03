Recap: Yext Q2 Earnings

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) increased 4.39% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.36% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $88,055,000 rose by 21.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $85,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Yext hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Yext hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yext/mediaframe/40186/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $20.90

52-week low: $8.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.63%

Company Overview

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives its revenues primarily from subscription services.