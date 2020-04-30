Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) were unchanged at $21.77 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.67% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $58,037,000 rose by 1.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $56,030,000.

Guidance

Heritage Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.hf-wa.com/event

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.81

Company's 52-week low was at $17.07

Price action over last quarter: down 18.89%

Company Description

Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides commercial lending and deposit relationships with small businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Besides, the Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans, and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area. Geographically, all the business activity if functioned through the region of the United States.