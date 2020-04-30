Recap: Visteon Q1 Earnings

Shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) were unchanged at $59.19 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 113.21% year over year to ($0.07), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $643,000,000 lower by 12.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $625,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Visteon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7etytycf

Technicals

52-week high: $105.99

Company's 52-week low was at $38.69

Price action over last quarter: down 22.17%

Company Profile

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions and Smartcore.