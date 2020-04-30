Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Visteon Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:48am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) were unchanged at $59.19 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 113.21% year over year to ($0.07), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $643,000,000 lower by 12.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $625,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Visteon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7etytycf

Technicals

52-week high: $105.99

Company's 52-week low was at $38.69

Price action over last quarter: down 22.17%

Company Profile

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions and Smartcore.

 

Related Articles (VC)

Goldman Initiates Coverage On Auto Stocks, Says Industry 'Significantly Better Positioned' Than In 2008
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com