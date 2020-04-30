Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $775.96 million.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $26.89 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $37.18 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $55.04 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $845.96 million.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $992.93 million.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $808.04 million.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $39.41 billion.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.26 per share on revenue of $73.59 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $54.54 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $2.95 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $853.61 million.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $557.47 million.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $971.52 million.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $395.48 million.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $712.01 million.
