Recap: Zebra Technologies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020
Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rose 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.56% year over year to $2.67, which beat the estimate of $2.64.

Revenue of $1,052,000,000 lower by 1.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $2.10 and $2.50.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zbra/mediaframe/36871/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $260.40

Company's 52-week low was at $150.06

Price action over last quarter: down 2.05%

Company Overview

Zebra Technologies designs a large suite of products for the automatic identification and data capture market including mobile computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and related software and supplies. The company operates an asset intelligence and tracking segment and an enterprise visibility and mobility segment, which account for roughly 35% and 65% of total sales, respectively.

 

Earnings News

