Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apergy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Share:

Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Apergy reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $261.400 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $247.6 million.

Apergy provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide.

Apergy’s stock traded up 17.63% to $10.14 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.91 and a 52-week low of $2.89.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2020
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com