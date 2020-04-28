Why Apergy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Apergy reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $261.400 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $247.6 million.

Apergy provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide.

Apergy’s stock traded up 17.63% to $10.14 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.91 and a 52-week low of $2.89.