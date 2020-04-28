Market Overview

Recap: Oxford Square Capital Q1 Earnings

April 28, 2020 9:34am   Comments
Shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) rose 0.3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 27.78% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $10,825,000 lower by 23.90% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://ir.oxfordsquarecapital.com/event

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.76

52-week low: $2.04

Price action over last quarter: down 45.67%

Company Overview

Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return. Its primary focus is to seek current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. Its debt investments include bilateral loans and syndicated loans. The group invests in various industries such as structured finance, Telecommunication services, Business services, Healthcare, Diversified Insurance, Logistics, and others.

 

