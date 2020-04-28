Centene: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 38.13% over the past year to $0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $26,025,000,000 higher by 41.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,300,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Centene hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b25xq2ui

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $74.70

52-week low: $41.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.19%

Company Description

Centene Corp offers healthcare plans to the United States government-sponsored healthcare programs, with a focus on uninsured individuals. It helps members access care, coordinates referrals to health and social services, and provides education and outreach programs to help its members select healthcare services. Centene's managed care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. The specialty services segment consists of specialty companies offering healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, and other commercial organizations. The managed care segment contributes to the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue.