Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $70.90 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $718.42 million.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $416.08 million.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $489.35 million.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $22.47 per share on revenue of $47.72 billion.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $329.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $10.8 per share on revenue of $40.76 billion.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.10 billion.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $562.23 million.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $387.42 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $199.05 million.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $795.99 million.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $508.65 million.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $748.94 million.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $563.90 million.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $401.49 million.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $524.69 million.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $578.03 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $576.87 million.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $764.53 million.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $239.45 million.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $246.94 million.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $743.84 million.
