5 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 0.8% to $83.14 in after-hours trading. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. WWE shares climbed 12.1% to $43.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: WWE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. WWE shares climbed 12.1% to $43.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $32.44 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $57.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

