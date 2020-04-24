5 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 0.8% to $83.14 in after-hours trading.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. WWE shares climbed 12.1% to $43.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $32.44 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $57.55 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Intel shares dropped 6% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $574.64 million before the opening bell. Portland General Electric shares fell 0.5% to $48.17 in after-hours trading.
