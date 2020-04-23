F N B: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of F N B (NYSE:FNB) rose 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.83% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $301,157,000 higher by 1.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $299,530,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10142382

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.93

52-week low: $5.05

Price action over last quarter: down 43.45%

Company Profile

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and consumer finance. A majority FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.