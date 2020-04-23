Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.21% year over year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $41,251,000 higher by 10.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $39,660,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.95

52-week low: $15.61

Price action over last quarter: down 37.62%

Company Description

Capital City Bank Group Inc is the United States-based group primarily engaged in Banking services, Trust and asset management services, and Brokerage services. It offers retail and commercial banking business in the form of traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services among others through its banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.