Boston Beer Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.44% year over year to $1.60, which missed the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $330,565,000 up by 31.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $346,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/bostonbeer20200422/en

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $444.64

52-week low: $263.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.85%

Company Overview

Boston Beer is a leader in U.S. high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories, with strong positions in craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The firm sells an array of flavor variants and package sizes, predominantly centered around four priority brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly Hard Seltzer. Its drinks are produced in both company-owned breweries as well as through third-party contract arrangements, and while the company primarily goes to market through independent wholesalers (as mandated by law), it operates a fairly large salesforce to induce demand across the value chain (distributors, retailers, and drinkers). The preponderance of revenue is generated domestically.