Netgear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) moved higher by 10.58% from the previous session close to $26.02. After the bell, the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 65% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $229,963,000 less by 7.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $214,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.netgear.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160409&sessionid=1&key=1A801059F84983EF7118C54A592F0A3C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.87

Company's 52-week low was at $15.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.96%

Company Overview

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.