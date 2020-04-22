Recap: Baker Hughes Q1 Earnings

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) rose 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.67% year over year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $5,425,000,000 less by 3.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,630,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uumrrzds

Technicals

52-week high: $25.99

Company's 52-week low was at $9.12

Price action over last quarter: down 44.47%

Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Co., originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE's Oil & Gas segment. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company now can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.