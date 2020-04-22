Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Baker Hughes Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) rose 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.67% year over year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $5,425,000,000 less by 3.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,630,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uumrrzds

Technicals

52-week high: $25.99

Company's 52-week low was at $9.12

Price action over last quarter: down 44.47%

Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Co., originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE's Oil & Gas segment. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company now can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.

 

Related Articles (BKR)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
Bleak Picture: Steep Crude Demand Plunge Dogs Energy Industry as Q1 Earnings Results Loom
8 Dividends In Danger Of Being Cut
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com