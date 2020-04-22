Recap: Lithia Motors Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) gained over 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.62% year over year to $2.01, which missed the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $2,804,000,000 lower by 1.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com/webcasts.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $165.26

Company's 52-week low was at $55.74

Price action over last quarter: down 32.80%

Company Overview

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 30 brands of vehicles at over 190 stores throughout the western United States and East Coast. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2019 was $12.7 billion. In 2019, new-car sales were about 54% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.