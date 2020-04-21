Netflix Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Streaming Subscriptions Up 22.8%

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter earnings of $1.57 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 by 4.85%. This is a 106.58% increase over earnings of 76 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.770 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.760 billion. This is a 27.63% increase over sales of $4.521 billion the same period last year.

Netflix reported first-quarter global streaming subs at 182.86 million, up 22.8% year-over-year and global streaming paid net additions were at 15.77 million users.

The company sees second-quarter EPS at $1.81, well ahead of the $1.54 estimate.

Netflix shares were trading up 4% at $451.51 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $449.52 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

