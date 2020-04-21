Recap: Lockheed Martin Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) gained 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.50% year over year to $6.08, which beat the estimate of $5.80.

Revenue of $15,651,000,000 higher by 9.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,080,000,000.

Guidance

Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its FY20 EPS guidance of $23.65-$23.95 and lowered sales guidance from $62.75 billion-$64.25 billion to $62.25 billion-$64 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 06:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e2mpr2cv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $442.53

Company's 52-week low was at $266.11

Price action over last quarter: down 11.67%

Company Profile

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.