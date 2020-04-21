8 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.4% to $46.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.4% to $46.70 in after-hours trading. IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. IBM shares fell 3.1% to $116.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. IBM shares fell 3.1% to $116.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion in the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.9% to $441.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion in the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.9% to $441.50 in after-hours trading. Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) issued downbeat earnings and sales guidance for the second quarter. Cadence Design shares declined 0.6% to $77.36 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor